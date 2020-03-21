MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Seven people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a Milford residence Saturday morning.
According to Milford Fire Chief Thomas Thornberg, crews responded to the 200 block of Crowley Avenue after receiving multiple reports that a home had caught fire.
Smoke could be seen from the distance as firefighters continued to drive towards the scene, prompting them to sound a second alarm, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
One person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and another was hospitalized with an unspecified degree of burns.
Chief Thornberg credits the residents' quick thinking and closing the door where the fire originated, isolating the flames from other parts of the home.
Had they not closed the door, the fire would have spread to the third floor and caused even more damage.
A total of seven people have been displaced.
Chief Thornberg adds that the home did have working smoke detectors.
Further information regarding the fire was not immediately available.
