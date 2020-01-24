MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, the Connecticut State Police K9 training unit announced the graduation of seven new K9 teams.
The teams are specially trained to detect and alert their handlers to the presence of narcotics.
They’re capable of searching for and locating illicit narcotics concealed upon or within buildings, passenger and commercial motor vehicles, mass transit vehicles, luggage, parcels, lockers, open areas, and on people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.