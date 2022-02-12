GROTON, CT (WFSB) - I-95 northbound in Groton was shut down on Saturday after a person was hit by a bus.
The highway is currently closed between exits 89 and 90.
Connecticut State Police (CSP) say the person hit is suffering from serious injuries and has been sent to a local hospital.
Six passengers who were on the bus at the time of the accident were sent to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Department of Transpiration (DOT) is assisting with road closures, and the accident reconstruction unit, CARS will be on scene.
State police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the highway will be shut down for the time being.
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest traffic updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.