NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A seven car crash on Route 15 south in New Haven caused multiple injuries over the weekend.
All seven cars were traveling southbound near Exit 59 in New Haven. All cars were in the left lane. All cars were slowing down due to another accident in the left lane. The last car did not stop and hit the car in front of them.
This caused a domino effect, and each car was pushing the car in front of them into another car.
The second to the seventh car in that line were towed and drivers and passengers sustained minor injuries.
Four people were sent to Yale for their injuries. The youngest person involved in the crash was just five weeks old.
The last driver who started the pile up was issued an infraction for failing to drive a reasonable distance apart which resulted in a motor vehicle accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.