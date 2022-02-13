GROTON, CT (WFSB) - I-95 north in Groton was shut down on Saturday after a man was hit by a bus.
The man suffered serious injuries from the accident and was sent to L and M Hospital in New London. The man later died as a result of his injuries.
Six passengers who were on the bus at the time of the accident were sent to a local hospital for evaluation.
Emergency personnel from the Department of Transportation and C.A.R.S., were on scene assisting police.
State police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the accident to contact Jason McCarthy of Troop E at (860) 848-6500.
