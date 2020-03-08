HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Seven Trinity College students are in self-quarantine following possible exposure to coronavirus, the school said on Sunday.
A school spokesperson said the students are currently self-isolated off campus.
The students will be following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and be off campus for 14 days, officials said.
The students have not exhibited any symptoms of the virus.
School officials say the students were at a large group conference that was held off-campus. A person at the conference was later diagnosed with coronavirus.
The students were informed of the diagnosis and removed from their dorms. They will self-quarantine at home for 14 days, the school said.
The school also said the dorm areas have been thoroughly cleaned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.