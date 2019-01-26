NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a 17-year-old New Haven man was struck twice by gunshots in New Haven on Saturday evening.
Police said the teen was shot on Congress Avenue near Hallock Street in the Hill neighborhood just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening and police said he is recovering in the hospital.
Those with information are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
