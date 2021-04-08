Police were called to a healthcare worker rally that was held in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to a healthcare worker rally that was held in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Protestors entered the building, leading to several arrests, according to a representative from the SEIU District 1199 New England union.

C7F52A49-66FA-47FB-BB36-5DAD892FF254_1_105_c.jpeg

Jesse Martin, VP of the Nursing Home Division for Distict 1199 SEIU was arrested during the rally

The rally was scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. outside the Department of Public Health on Capitol Avenue.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

C0L0N_MCENROE
C0L0N_MCENROE

Come on HPD, release the guilty punks' names.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.