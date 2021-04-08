HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to a healthcare worker rally that was held in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.
Protestors entered the building, leading to several arrests, according to a representative from the SEIU District 1199 New England union.
The rally was scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. outside the Department of Public Health on Capitol Avenue.
(1) comment
Come on HPD, release the guilty punks' names.
