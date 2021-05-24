HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Democrats are pushing again to make it easier to vote.
Their bill would allow absentee ballots if someone is out of state or sick. It’s more limited than “no excuse” absentee voting, which failed to get enough support earlier this month.
With only a couple weeks left before the session ends, there are still big issues undecided.
All of the hearings this session have been virtual, but lawmakers have voted on many bills, however, the final decisions on the budget, sports gaming, and recreational marijuana have not been made yet.
“I think there was greater public participation in many ways than ever before because of Zooms,” said Rep. Matt Ritter.
While all hearings on eliminating the religious exemption for children’s vaccines were virtual, protests were not. The bill passed mostly on party lines.
Democrats are also expected to get what they want to expand absentee voting. Although it will be more limited, only applying to those out of town or sick, Republican leaders feel the language is too broad.
“It needs to be related to an identifiable illness by that individual, so it’s your own sickness or it’s your perceived fear of getting sickness,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
After years of trying, lawmakers on both sides got sports gaming over one finish line. It passed the House and now goes to the Senate. The agreement with the tribes allows gaming at the casinos and the lottery will run online gaming and betting at 15 locations.
Recreational marijuana is another long hauler, but some feel this could be the year Connecticut joins some of its neighbors and legalizes pot.
“I think we have a general agreement in terms of the important issues that have been out there for most of the session, which is getting around the definition equity applicant,” said Rep. Jason Rojas.
Equity seems to be the sticking point. Democrats want to give opportunities to grow and sell to those neighborhoods hard hit by crime and drugs.
There could be a formal draft on recreations marijuana as the end of the week.
As for sports betting, the Senate is expected to vote this week.
