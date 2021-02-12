ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) - A beloved camp for ill children in Ashford goes up in flames.
Several buildings of the Hole in the Wall Gang camp were destroyed by a fire tonight.
Local and state fire and police are trying to figure out how this happened to an institution of kindness.
Since 1988, the Hole in the Wall Gang camp has been helping hundreds of thousands of children with serious illnesses.
Tonight, camp officials confirm they lost four buildings from this fire.
The arts and crafts, woodshop, cooking zone, and camp store, all ravaged by flames that broke out right before sunset.
Thankfully, there were no injuries.
This camp was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman and even after his death, it helps 20,000 children and families annually.
It’s a beneficiary of the annual Travelers Golf Championship and in 2014, it was named the PGA tour’s charity of the year.
It’s a ray of hope for so many in the northeast and immediately, comments of support came pouring in while firefighters from miles away continued their attack to salvage what they could.
We talked with Dr. Kaitlin Renkosiak from West Hartford tonight.
During med school, she volunteered as a counselor.
She was busy working the ICU tonight so she couldn’t join us on camera, but did offer this statement.
"For the children that attend, it gives them time to be a child—to swim, go horseback riding, sing and dance. Something that many of us might take for granted. For their families, who are faced with caring for a child with a chronic illness, camp provides them the opportunity to give some level of normalcy to their child. It’s hard to encapsulate exactly the wonderful things that occur there, but it’s an overwhelming feeling of appreciation, solidarity and hope."
So you can see the good that this camp did all year round and you can see the love that so many have for it.
Hole in the Wall Camp CEO James Canton released a statement saying, "We are saddened to share that there was a fire at The Hole in the Wall Camp this evening. We are extremely grateful that it appears nobody was injured, but can confirm that our Arts & Crafts, Woodshop, Cooking Zone and Camp Store buildings were all destroyed. We deeply appreciate the quick response of the local fire departments and Connecticut State Police Troop C. Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing. We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will - as a family."
Many are still in shock.
They don’t know how this happened and they’re hoping that the parts of the camp that got destroyed will be back better than ever by Summer.
Again, State Police and the fire marshal are all on scene trying to determine what happened.
