HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As hospitalizations continue to decline, the governor that announced certain businesses and industries can expected to reopen toward the end of the month.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will need to see 14 consecutive days of a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
If that happens, several businesses and industries would be able to reopen on May 20.
Lamont released a list of businesses and industries that could potentially reopen then:
- Restaurants (outdoor only – no bar areas)
- Remaining retail
- Offices (continue to work from home where possible)
- Personal services (hair and nail only)
- Museums, zoos (outdoor only)
- Additional outdoor recreation (e.g., camping, mountain biking)
- University research programs
As of Thursday, the state was in its 8th consecutive day in a decline of hospitalizations.
State officials said increased testing still needs to be available, contact tracing needs to be adequate, and there needs to be a good supply of protective equipment.
"If there's a resurgence in New York City or Boston, all of a sudden we see the virus take on a second life, you're right, we're going to re-calibrate. All indications are we can do what we said we're going to do on May 20," Lamont said.
While some people were ready to get back to work and a sense of normalcy, others said the date is too soon.
“I think [the state’s] been closed long enough. I think it’s time for us to reopen,” said Claude McIntyre.
There was some apprehension from business owners.
“It is kind of bittersweet. I do need the money, but I’m afraid to go back to work, I’m not going to lie,” said Kareme Philippou, a Meriden business owner.
Philippou owns Friendly Barbershop in Meriden. His business will be able to reopen, and he said he needs it.
Other than the $1,200 federal stimulus check, he said he still hasn’t seen a dime of unemployment from the state.
“I have savings, so we’re living off that,” Philippou said.
He said he's returning to his shop on May 20 not out of excitement, but because he needs the money to survive.
“I haven’t had a paycheck in eight weeks, it’s 100 percent a necessity. I have two children, a wife, bills to pay,” Philippou said. “As far as the virus itself, I’m concerned about it, but you have to do what you have to do.”
That will include social distancing.
“It was a walk-in only barbershop, now it’s going to be by appointment. I’m only going to allow one person at a time to get a haircut,” Philippou said.
While the May 20 date is when stores can reopen, it doesn’t mean they will. It will be up to the owners to make that call.
Lamont advised that people in vulnerable groups should continue to stay home if possible, after May 20.
May 20 is just the first phase. For other businesses and industries, they will be reopening on four week increments.
That would mean phase two would be June 20 at the earlier and phase three would be July 30.
I would like to know if the State will open rest area’s for the truck driver’s delivering all the goods we need. These workers are true hero’s.
They are open. NOTICE: To support essential travelers during the COVID-19 public health crisis, CTDOT has launched a temporary program for food trucks to operate at highway Rest Areas in Danbury (I-84), Middletown (I-91), Wallingford (I-91) and North Stonington (I-95).
