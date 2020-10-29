WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A reported assault at an illegal club in Waterbury led to a number of arrests over the weekend.
Police said they were called to 54 Gear St., which is the building at 150 East Auroa St., just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.
A report said a man was hurt by a bottle.
When patrol officers arrived, they said they found numerous people and vehicles exiting the building and area. Police saw broken bottles and empty liquor bottles outside the main entrance, as well as blood soaked towels on the ground.
As police went to enter to check for a victim, a man, later identified as 41-year-old John Jimenez, was uncooperative with the police and tried to prevent officers from entering. They said he refused to obey officers' commands. Jimenez was arrested.
Once police entered the building, a number of people were still inside. The area contained tables, chairs, speakers and an audio system, and stage lighting, as well as boxes containing bottles of liquor, coolers of ice, stacks of plastic cups, bottles of juices, a receipt book, an empty metal lock box, and a box containing 48 hookahs.
The 40-year-old victim was transported to Waterbury Hospital before the police arrived. He was later located and interviewed by the police at the hospital. The victim suffered from a non-life-threatening head injury. He reported he was struck in the head with an unknown object while he tried to break up a fight or prevent a fight from occurring. The victim had a 2 inch laceration to the back of his head and swelling.
The assault investigation remained open and active as of Thursday morning. A suspect has not yet been identified.
Police determined that 32-year-old Rayner Carrasco was running the club. Rayner Carrasco was described by police as uncooperative and attempted to leave when they police first attempted to detain him. He too was arrested.
Police said another male, identified as Fredric Carrasco, 21, who was a brother of Rayner Carrasco, was helping with the club. He was detained. Neither brother own the establishment, but they run the club. Fredic Carrasco was arrested.
While the police were investigating, a patron, 27-year-old Kenneth Bibiloni, refused to leave when told to exit the building and continued to interfere with the police investigation. Bibiloni was arrested.
Police also arrested Felix Solano, 23, who had departed the building when instructed to but returned back inside and hid in the rear of the building.
While the investigation continued, a female, later identified as 26-year-old Kelley Gonzalez, continued to approach the police and refused to listen to their commands. Gonzalez was arrested. Police also determined that Gonzalez was the wife of Raynor Carrasco and was running the club with his brother.
Another man, later identified as 30-year-old Romer Santana, was also interfering with the investigation and refused commands to leave. Santana was arrested.
Police seized 84 sealed liquor bottles, 113 sealed juice bottle, 48 hookahs, the lock box, the receipt book, table and other evidence that supports that an illegal bottle club was being operated.
Gonzalez was found to have $1,428 in cash on her. The money was also seized and logged into evidence as proceeds from the illegal bottle club being operated.
