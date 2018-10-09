NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Between four and five cars, and a boat caught fire at an auto center in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire broke out just after noon at Anthony's High Tech Auto Center on Gando Drive.
Fire officials said the cars were set for salvage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
