SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It's a crime of opportunity.
People stealing cars while the vehicles are warming up in driveways.
It's been happening state-wide and now this morning two cars were stolen in Southington.
It was a cold morning, in the teens in many parts of the state.
So, you likely warmed up your car this morning.
For two Southington residents, theirs were stolen right out of their driveways.
A Mazada was stolen right from the driveway on Sultana Terrace.
The owner went to warm up the car. He took the fob key with him and five minutes later the car was gone.
“I think it's bad news. People got to be more careful,” said Bob Robinson.
Police said when officers went out to the area, neighbors told them about a "suspicious" Chevy SUV in the neighborhood.
Officers learned it was stolen too and dumped in the neighborhood because it was low on gas.
The fob key was inside it.
Police say the SUV was stolen from down the road and the suspects noticed the Mazada being warmed up and took that instead.
Some drivers say after cars are being stolen state-wide, they don't even bother to warm up their cars anymore.
“Because it's mine and it's going to be mine. No one takes my stuff,” said Robinson.
While warming up your car, police suggest, if you can lock it, do so.
Some technology doesn't allow you to do that so if you can't lock your car, don't leave it unattended.
Also, don't leave valuables inside or if you need to, don't leave it in plain view.
