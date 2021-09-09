VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Police in Vernon will be increasing their patrols throughout town after several catalytic converters were stolen out of school buses overnight.
The discovery was made at the First Student bus company lot on Whitney Ferguson Road Thursday morning.
Police said the thefts happened sometime during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday.
The catalytic converters were removed from buses that were parked in a secured lot.
As a result, there were some minor delays in school operations Thursday morning.
Police are encouraging people to stay vigilant and to call police if they see something suspicious.
They went on to say that catalytic converter thefts have become more common over the past year, and have been happening across the state.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the thefts should call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.