NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Seven children were taken to the hospital after becoming ill from the heat during a summer camp day trip in Newington on Wednesday.
According to the Newington Parks and Recreation Dept., several children fell ill due to dehydration and heat during the summer camp carnival day trip.
Parents of all children taken to the hospital have already been contacted.
The department said the Churchill Park campers were taken to Newington High School, in the air-conditioned cafeteria, where they will be picked up at the end of the day.
Mill Pond campers entering Kindergarten through grade 3 are currently in air-conditioned rooms in the Mortensen Community Center and will be going to Mill Pond pool Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said about 900 children were in attendance on Tuesday.
“We did take several precautions. We are in constant contact with our professional town weather service. We have purchased several water spray misters for the children and they were placed strategically around the park. We rented more tents than we have ever had in 38 years. This provided great shade cover and reduced the temperatures about 10 degrees,” the department said in part in a Facebook post.
Officials also said many water jugs were filled with ice water, there was a misting tent, a water slide, and swimming pool.
Five large air conditioned rooms in town hall were also provided to all participants.
