NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Seven children were taken to the hospital after becoming ill from the heat during a summer camp day trip in Newington on Wednesday.
According to the Newington Parks and Recreation Dept., several children fell ill due to dehydration and heat exhaustion during the summer camp carnival day trip.
Parents of all children taken to the hospital were contacted right away.
Officials said about 900 children were in attendance on Tuesday.
By lunchtime, about 30 children showed signs of dehydration, dizziness, and being overheated.
Denise McBride got there early to get her granddaughter out of the heat.
"You just start melting, you melt real quick so if you’re not in the water you should be in air conditioning," McBride said.
“We did take several precautions. We are in constant contact with our professional town weather service. We have purchased several water spray misters for the children and they were placed strategically around the park. We rented more tents than we have ever had in 38 years. This provided great shade cover and reduced the temperatures about 10 degrees,” the department said in part in a Facebook post.
Officials also said many water jugs were filled with ice water, there was a misting tent, a water slide, and swimming pool.
Five large air conditioned rooms in town hall were also provided to all participants.
"I can't stress enough for parents to say to their children explain to them what hydration is and drinking bottles of water earlier than when you come. Once heat hit's it's too late to drink water then," said Bill DeMaio, Superintendent of Newington Parks and Recreation Department.
The carnival will be open Wednesday night through Saturday.
The town is requesting a huge tank of water from MDC for drinking, and ordered a couple thousand tons of ice that are on the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.