HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled this year.
As a result, the annual parade mass on Friday evening has also been canceled.
The parade, which brings thousands of spectators, was scheduled for Saturday.
RELATED: State gets second test kit for coronavirus, issues travel ban for state employees
At this time, there is no word if the parade will be rescheduled at a different date.
Officials said they are working on an alternative plan to celebrate the 2020 honorees and Irish heritage.
Along with Hartford, New Haven and Danbury canceled their St. Patrick's Day Parades this weekend.
New Haven city officials said it was a big decision, and wasn't made lightly.
“I was just on the phone with one of the organizers, it's not just the folks looking forward to the enjoyment of the event, but it's an impact on businesses, those things we take very very seriously," Mayor Justin Elicker said on Monday. "At the end of the day, there is going to be a much more significant impact on businesses if we don’t get our head around COVID-19, and we feel we made the right decision today in the interest of everyone’s safety."
RELATED: New Haven postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade due to coronavirus outbreak
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton posted on Twitter that the Danbury St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled this weekend.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC's website here.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.