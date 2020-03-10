HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Due to concerns over the coronavirus, several cities in the state have canceled upcoming St. Patrick Day parades.
On Tuesday, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled this weekend.
As a result, the annual parade mass on Friday evening has also been canceled.
The parade, which brings thousands of spectators, was scheduled for Saturday.
RELATED: State gets second test kit for coronavirus, issues travel ban for state employees
At this time, there is no word if the parade will be rescheduled at a different date.
Officials said they are working on an alternative plan to celebrate the 2020 honorees and Irish heritage.
"Given the size and scale of this event, it was the right thing to do to say it's not happening this week," said Mayor Luke Bronin.
Some Hartford restaurants including Bangkok and Vaughn's Public House both planned special menus and events to coincide with the parade. Both will continue as planned, hoping people will still come out.
"If you feel sick, stay home. If not, come and have a drink with us," said Erin Sweeney, Vaughn's manager.
On Monday, New Haven city officials announced their St. Patrick's Day Parade was canceled.
Officials said it was a big decision, and wasn't made lightly.
“I was just on the phone with one of the organizers, it's not just the folks looking forward to the enjoyment of the event, but it's an impact on businesses, those things we take very very seriously," Mayor Justin Elicker said on Monday. "At the end of the day, there is going to be a much more significant impact on businesses if we don’t get our head around COVID-19, and we feel we made the right decision today in the interest of everyone’s safety."
Although New Haven's parade is canceled, plenty of bars and restaurants are still advertising their specials.
"This is huge because this is our money earner now with parade day and St. Patrick's Day. When it's a quiet summer, this is the money to get you through the summer," said Shane Carty, The Trinity Bar and Restaurant.
Elicker hopes the parade will be able to be rescheduled for a later date.
RELATED: New Haven postpones St. Patrick's Day Parade due to coronavirus outbreak
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton posted on Twitter that the Danbury St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled this weekend.
New London Mayor Michael Passero announced that New London's St. Patrick's Day Parade was also canceled this weekend due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The parade was scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. A new date is under consideration, but has not been scheduled.
Norwalk's parade that was scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC's website here.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.