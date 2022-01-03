ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – People on Monday lined up in several cities and towns to get free at-home COVID testing kits.
Also happening Monday, the Connecticut National Guard said it started pushing out the balance of the initial test kids to towns.
A portion of the initial kit load arrived in the state late last week.
Towns offering the kits on Monday include Wethersfield, Milford, Southington, Stafford, and Rocky Hill.
The events will be like a distribution event held in Waterbury over the weekend.
Anyone planning on heading out to try and grab a test was told to be aware of a few things.
First, towns and cities across the state have received limited numbers of the test kits.
Second, they're available on a first-come first-serve basis.
That means people should expect long lines.
Lastly, depending on where a person lives, some towns are requiring proof of residency.
Canton announced they are currently prioritizing test kits for residents with special needs, first responders, and schools. A public distribution event will be announced within the week.
Monday:
Milford
- Joseph A. Foran High School, 80 Foran Rd., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (no vehicles allowed on the property until 3 p.m.)
- Walnut Beach parking lot, 113 East Broadway, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rocky Hill
- Elm Ridge Park, 9 a.m. Proof of residency required.
Southington
- Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Tpke, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Stafford
Stafford Middle School, 21 Levinthal Run, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wethersfield
Wethersfield High School, 411 Wolcott Hill Rd., 10 a.m. Proof of residency required.
Tuesday:
Avon
- Dept. of Public Works, 11 Arch Rd. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Manchester
- former Parkade site, Green Manor Boulevard, 9 a.m.
New Britain
- Veterans Stadium, 635 South Main St., 8 a.m. while supplies last.
Rocky Hill
Town Hall in front by the Fountain, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waterford
Waterford Beach Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For Waterford residents only.
Wednesday:
Rocky Hill
- Town Hall in front by the Fountain, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday:
Rocky Hill
- Town Hall, second floor room 217, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I was at a flea market the other day, a couple of the dealers were selling the test kits that the towns are giving away !
