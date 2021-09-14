HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday is primary day for some cities and towns across the state.
Polls are open and will close at 8 p.m.
Hamden and West Haven have Democratic primary elections on Tuesday where both mayors are being challenged.
Hamden Mayor Curt Leng is being challenged by Lauren Garrett and Peter Cyr, both Democrats.
In West Haven, Mayor Nancy Rossi is being challenged by John Lewis, a Democrat.
Other communities with primary elections on Tuesday include Bloomfield, Bridgeport, East Hartford, Goshen, Groton, New Britain, New Haven, Norwalk, Redding, Stamford, Stratford, Torrington, and Waterbury.
To see the full breakdown of races, click here.
