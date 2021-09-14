HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Tuesday is primary day for some cities and towns across the state.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Hamden and West Haven had Democratic primary elections on Tuesday where both mayors were challenged.
Lauren Garrett secured the Democratic nomination for Hamden mayor over fellow Democrats Peter Cyr and incumbent Curt Leng.
In West Haven, Democratic Mayor Nancy Rossi secured her party's nomination over John Lewis.
It was a light turnout during the day in West Haven on Tuesday, but voters said they wouldn’t miss the opportunity to cast a vote.
“The more people that vote, the better. I’ve been a voter for many, many years,” said voter Jim Camarda, of West Haven.
Camarda, who is visually impaired, walked more than a mile to cast his vote. He said he never misses an election, and that goes for the Democratic primary in West Haven on Tuesday, a lesson in doing one’s civic duty that many could learn from.
“Just want to try to get the best people I can possibly get in there,” he said.
While there were two full Democratic slates to pick from, with a number of races, the main event was for mayor.
“I want to see this community come back; I want to see the beach area come back to life,” said Karen Elimelech, of West Haven.
Now, the attention shifts to November and the general election.
Other communities with primary elections on Tuesday include Bloomfield, Bridgeport, East Hartford, Goshen, Groton, New Britain, New Haven, Norwalk, Redding, Stamford, Stratford, Torrington, and Waterbury.
To see the full breakdown of races, click here.
