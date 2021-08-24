HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several of Connecticut's real estate markets rank among the worst in the country, according to a study.
WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, released on Tuesday the results of a study it called "2021's Best Real-Estate Markets."
Researchers said they compared 300 cities across 18 metrics, including median home price appreciation and job growth.
Hartford was dead last on the list at 300th.
Also finishing close to the bottom were Waterbury at 292nd and Bridgeport at 291st.
New Haven was 276th and Stamford was 255th.
The best real estate markets were Frisco, TX, Austin, TX and Gilbert, AZ.
Other than Hartford, the other two markets in the bottom three were Shreveport, LA and Baton Rouge, LA.
For more on the study, head to WalletHub's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.