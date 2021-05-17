MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut on Monday takes another major step toward getting back to normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday morning, several courthouses resume normal operations.
It is just the beginning of a really important week in Connecticut’s reopening efforts
There is a backlog of court cases because of pandemic-related delays.
Monday, the state takes a big step towards catching up. Manchester Superior Court fully reopens for the first time since the height of the pandemic.
Other courts join them.
The New London and Derby Superior courts also return to normal operations. The Putnam courthouse is opening too as well as the juvenile division of the Rockville courthouse.
They join a growing list of courthouses across the state that are in the process of resuming normal operations.
As far as the backlog of court cases goes, some actually stretch back to before the pandemic started. A judicial branch spokesperson told Channel 3 that most of the courts will actually take on an expanded case load for the next few months to catch up.
The resuming of state agencies and branches is more evidence that Connecticut is getting closer to normal.
Wednesday, most COVID restrictions on businesses will be lifted.
