NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- There are COVID-19 concerns in the Elm City.
New Haven’s mayor said its health department noticed a slight uptick in positive cases in the past week.
RELATED: New Haven notices uptick in COVID-19 cases, warns of another surge
Now it’s being learned that a number of those new cases are likely tied to a local church.
The New Haven Health Department said it got tipped off to a church on Grand Avenue when a member reached out to them after experiencing symptoms, and saying they had a number of concerns.
“We’re one of the few states left that’s not in a surge and we want to make sure we remain open, and practicing social responsibility is the only way we can do that,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.
She said that apparently wasn’t the case inside Iglesias Jesus Rey De Gloria, which is a church that holds three weekly services inside the second floor of the Grand Avenue building.
“There were some concerns around inconsistencies of wearing masks, inconsistencies around the social distancing,” Bond said.
Bond said contact tracing linked 10 recent positive COVID-19 cases back to the church. She adds that the health department conducted a series of webinars for houses of worship on how to reopen during the pandemic, but notes this church didn’t participate.
“They have since then conducted a thorough cleaning, they did have a robust cleaning plan. We made some additional recommendations in regards to set up, also a screening process and things of that nature,” she said.
The church closed its doors following its service last Thursday.
When it reopens next month, there will be new procedures like proper spacing, cleaning and sanitizing microphones, and taking temperatures before churchgoers are allowed to enter.
There are signs up on the door, in both English and Spanish, telling church goers they need to have their masks on at all times and to practice social distancing.
Also, inside the front door there’s hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
“The local church has from the very beginning been very proactive, collaborative in ensuring that they informed their members, that they incorporated new protocols and working closely with us, transitioning their services online,” Bond said.
Impacted church members are isolating and quarantining, and services will remain virtual, online only until Aug. 1.
Eyewitness News reached out to the church for a comment but did not hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.