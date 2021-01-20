MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - Route 2 east is closed in Marlborough while crews salt and sand the roads.
State police reported several crashes along that stretch of the highway on Wednesday morning.
The crashes happened around the time a period of light snow hit the area.
RELATED: Light snow may impact the morning commute
Minor injuries were reported in the crashes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.