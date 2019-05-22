ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – Crews were called to a structure fire in Essex Wednesday afternoon.
According to officials, the fire is on Piney Branch Road.
Mutual aid including Westbrook, Deep River, and Old Saybrook are responding, as well as tankers from Clinton, Westbrook, Old Lyme, Killingworth, and Chester.
There is no word on any injuries from the fire.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
