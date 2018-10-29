(WFSB) -- Connecticut is home to several wonderful small cities, and some of them are being recognized in a new study.
WalletHub is out with a list of the Best Small Cities in America, and many of Connecticut’s cities made the cut.
West Hartford, Stratford, Milford, Middletown, Wethersfield, Newington, Torrington, Bristol, Manchester, Naugatuck, Meriden, East Hartford, West Haven, New London, and New Britain all made the list.
WalletHub looked at housing costs, school system quality, and restaurants per capita.
Westport came in at #19 among the top 20.
The top spot went to Leawood, KS, followed by Carmel, IN and Princeton, NJ.
For the full list, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.