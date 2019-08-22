NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A new study put out by Forbes is ranking the top colleges and universities across the country, and several of them are here in Connecticut.
Forbes said in its annual college ranking, they review "undergraduate institutions that deliver the top academics, best experiences, career success and lowest debt."
Among the 650 schools on the list, Harvard University came out on top, followed by Stanford University and then Yale University.
In total, 10 Connecticut schools made the list of 'America's Top Colleges' for 2019:
#3 Yale University
#40 Wesleyan University
#53 United States Coast Guard Academy
#109 Trinity College
#128 Connecticut College
#130 University of Connecticut
#135 Fairfield University
#215 Quinnipiac University
#370 Sacred Heart University
For the full list, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.