WINSTED, CT (WFSB) -- Several Department of Transportation vehicles caught fire while crews were working on a pick up truck in Winsted on Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to Torrington Road around 10:30 a.m.
Up to four vehicles caught fire including a pick up truck, asphalt roller, and two others, said DOT spokesperson Kevin Nursick.
The pick up truck that initially caught fire was nearing the end of its DOT service life span.
The fire will not impact snow operations during Winter Storm Abel, said Nursick.
Track Winter Storm Abel here.
No one was injured and on-site buildings were not affected.
