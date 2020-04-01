VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A record number of people are out of work in Connecticut because of the coronavirus.
Essential businesses remain open and some are even hiring.
Many of the jobs are in retail and delivery, but there are other fields that are also looking for workers.
“It’s not all high-tech, assembly work. Folks that have any sort of competencies are needed, but it’s not been in large quantities,” said Jamison Scott, Executive Director of New Haven Manufacturers Association.
Manufacturing is among the essential businesses that remain open under Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order. Some are hiring, especially those that made medical supplies.
“A lot of us are limiting our staff and doing the best that we can to ensure our manufacturing facilities are safe,” Scott said.
Any job is a good thing right now. The Department of Labor reports 100,000 people are without work, which is an all time high. Many businesses have shut down because of COVID-19.
Industries that are looking for help include retail, grocery stores, and delivery companies.
“Again, a lot of it depends on what happens in the world, but that was our initial plan before all of this occurred,” said Paul Cox, Director of store operations at Ocean State Job Lot.
Ocean State Job Lot is planning to open a store in Vernon, possibly in June. They are hiring for 50 or so positions, which would start in late April or early May.
Others are looking to hire in big numbers. CVS has 1,481 positions open in Connecticut, part of the 50,000 jobs the pharmacy chain wants to fill nationwide.
Stop & Shop wants to hire 5,000 employees across all its stores in five states.
“It’s kind of an interesting time, it’s really narrowed the area where customers shop” Cox said.
Not all areas of retail have seen a boom, but that hasn’t been a problem for online shopping giant, Amazon, who plans to add 800 jobs in Connecticut, part of the 100,000 job openings nationwide.
One thing to keep in mind is companies looking to fill one or two spots could see employee referrals as a safer option, especially due to the health concerns of hiring.
“With so much retail closed, there’s a lot of people that are available, so we’ve been primarily using our referral process,” Cox said.
Channel 3 reached out to the Department of Labor, but got no response.
One resource people can use is the department’s CTHires website, which is where people can look for jobs, get resume tips and find other help.
