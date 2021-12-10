(WFSB) - Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was at 6-point-48 percent according to Thursday’s numbers from the state.

As hospitalizations rise, the push continues to grow to have more people get their vaccine booster shots.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds can now get Pfizer’s booster shot, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday.

That means 4 million more teens across the country can get an additional shot.

The decision came as several factors contributed to a rise in COVID cases.

Public health experts urge vaccinations CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - Public health experts are urging people to get their booster shot.

The colder weather and waning vaccine immunity were some of the reasons why the positivity rate went up.

Only 26-percent of eligible Americans have gotten a booster shot so far.

Health officials urged people who got vaccinated 6 months ago to get their boosters.

COVID hospitalizations on the rise around the country, including CT Connecticut's positivity rate dipped below 5 percent as of Wednesday’s numbers, but hospitalizations continue to spike.

Hospitalizations have been going up and Connecticut has been in the middle of a hospital staffing shortage that could potentially get worse.

An executive with Griffin Hospital in Derby said 80 percent of hospital beds statewide were full.

“There are fewer and fewer beds that are open for patients who have COVID, which is why it’s really important that we want to prevent people from getting COVID in the first place,” said Todd Liu, vice president, accountable care and general counsel, Griffin Hospital.

The state expanded its vaccine sites as the demand for boosters climbs.

Around 24 percent of those who can get the vaccine have not gotten a single dose.