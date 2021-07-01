WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital, and several others were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a West Haven blaze on Thursday.
The fire broke out at a building on Admiral Street around 3:30 p.m.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene.
The fire has since been put out, but several firefighters had to be evaluated because of heat exhaustion. Another was taken to the hospital with minor burns.
The building has three floors, but crews were able to put the flames out before they reached the top floor.
Four people were displaced, but no residents were injured.
Drivers traveling in the area of Admiral and Hinman streets were asked to use caution.
