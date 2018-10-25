HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While the race for governor is going to be a close one, other races are shaping up to be landslide victories for Democrats and Republican candidates are not happy.
They’re upset because they say they’re not getting the support the wanted.
It’s lead some candidates to essentially concede before votes are even cast.
“It’s an uphill battle, but we’re not giving up,” said Angel Cadena, Republican candidate in 3rd District.
Angel Cadena is running for the 3rd Congressional District.
He says he has the vision and the qualifications to beat Rosa DeLauro, but he doesn’t have the backing.
“They’re just not enthusiastic about the odds, it’s a hard district to flip Republican,” said Cadena.
That sentiment was captured in a cartoon he posted to his Facebook page, where he depicted himself asking state GOP chair J.R. Romano for help.
He’s not the only one feeling this way.
Yesterday, we introduced you to Dan Postemski, the Republican who is challenging Joe Courtney in the 2nd District, which makes up half the state.
He has no website, not even a free Facebook page, made no campaign appearances since juke and doesn’t have any planned.
“Not many people know what it’s like to campaign on a federal level and it was between becoming a congressman or losing my wife and not having a family,” said Postemski.
He says the state GOP party helped him in the beginning, but stopped.
“They mostly concentrate on the gubernatorial race and local state elections, that’s where most of the funding goes toward,” Postemski said.
“Even though the odds are highly against me winning, it doesn’t bother me,” said Cadena.
It bothers Republican voters we spoke with.
“If they want change, they have to fund it and without funding it, they’re not going to be able to promote their candidates,” said Gary Landino, Republican voter.
We called and emailed Romano and the CT GOP to get more insight into how they spread donation money, but we haven’t heard back.
