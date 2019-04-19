HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Showers, some of which will produce heavy rain, are expected to arrive Friday night.
A flood watch has been issued for all of Connecticut from Friday night through Saturday night.
"The mild southerly breeze will hold temperatures up quite a bit," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Overnight lows will be close to 60 degrees."
Then comes a cold front on Saturday.
"Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with," Haney said. "There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well."
Showers are not expected to end until much later in the day on Saturday.
Rainfall totals could range from between 1 and 3 inches by Saturday night.
"With rivers already running high, flooding could become more of a problem," Haney said. "The Connecticut River is still in a minor flood stage from Hartford southward."
Temperatures for Saturday may rise to near 70 degrees.
Easter Sunday isn't expected to be as wet, but a few showers are likely.
"At least a good part of the day will be rain free," Haney said. "The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the air will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s."
Showers are likely on Monday too.
Conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday.
