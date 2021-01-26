HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter weather advisory was issued for the entire state as some snow is expected to fall starting Tuesday afternoon.
Channel 3 declared in Early Warning Weather Alert due to the storm's potential impact on the evening commute.
Early dismissals from a number of school districts were announced. See the list here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the day would start dry and primarily cloudy.
"The storm system that we’ve been talking about for many days now, will bring light snow to Connecticut starting [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "There could be pockets of freezing drizzle or an icy mix along the shoreline."
Track the snow with Channel 3's Interactive Radar here.
The winter weather advisory runs from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
When the snow showers arrive, they may be briefly moderate, especially in northern and western Connecticut.
"With the bulk of this storm system passing offshore to our south, this will not be a blockbuster event by any means," Haney said.
However, it may have an impact on the Tuesday evening commute.
The snow showers may continue into Wednesday morning.
"By the time it wraps up Wednesday morning, totals should range from 1-2” at the shoreline to 2-4” inland," Haney said. "There could be some locally higher amounts in northwestern Connecticut, in the higher elevations."
Partial clearing could happen by Wednesday morning.
"The rest of the week features primarily dry weather as a more substantial storm passes offshore Thursday," Haney said. "It will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower-30s."
The storm moving away from the east coast is expected to draw down much colder air from Canada.
As a result, high temperatures on Friday will likely only be in the 20s with a wind chill in the single digits, or even near/subzero at times.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For the purpose of exaggeration - 1"-2" and 2"-4" is NOT several inches of snow...I think you made your point with snow....why inflate it more than it is?
