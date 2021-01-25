HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The week starts out sunny on Monday, but snow is in the forecast for Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said some snow should arrive in the state by Tuesday afternoon.
"A storm system that we’ve been talking about for many days now, will bring light snow to Connecticut starting [Tuesday] afternoon," Dixon said. "There could be pockets of freezing drizzle, too."
When the snow showers arrive on Tuesday, they may be briefly moderate, especially in northern and western Connecticut.
"This will not be a blockbuster event by any means," Dixon said.
However, it may have an impact on the Tuesday evening commute.
The snow showers may continue into Wednesday morning.
"By the time it wraps up Wednesday morning, totals could range from 1 to 4 inches with perhaps some locally higher amounts in northwestern Connecticut," Dixon said.
Partial clearing could happen by Wednesday morning.
"The rest of the week features primarily dry weather as a more substantial storm passes offshore Thursday," Dixon said. "Temperatures will be near normal through Thursday, before trending much colder Friday and into the weekend."
Highs Friday will likely only be in the 20s with a wind chill in the single digits, or even near/subzero at times.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
