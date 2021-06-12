MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State and local authorities are looking into what sparked a fire over the weekend in Middletown.
It happened around 4:30 Saturday morning at 404 Higby Road.
Crews arrived to find an attached garage of a single-story ranch was heavily involved in flames.
The fire eventually spread to the main residence.
Officials say that several people had been injured as a result of the fire, but were all treated at the scene.
The house is considered a total loss.
A final tally of the number of people displaced isn't yet known.
Crews were on scene investigating well into the early evening hours.
A cause has not been determined yet.
The State Police Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.