HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Changes are coming to Connecticut on Tuesday.
Several new laws take effect on Oct. 1.
Some of the headlining laws include:
- The meal tax which raises the sales tax on prepared foods to 7.35 percent.
- The tobacco age raises from 18 to 21.
- Connecticut's minimum wage increases to $11 per hour and goes up a dollar every 11 months until it reaches $15 in 2023.
- Ghost guns ban goes into effect. Ghost guns involve untraceable parts that are purchased and assembled at home.
- A safe gun storage requires gun owners to keep firearms locked in a safe when they're in a vehicle.
- Paid family medical leave widens, giving workers up to 12 weeks off and compensation ranging between 55 and 90 percent based on salary.
For a complete list of new laws, click here.
