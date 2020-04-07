WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Now that spring has sprung, some local farm stands are open for business.
But with COVID-19 concerns, many are offering another way for their customers to shop.
Some farm stands are offering curbside service. All you have to do is open your trunk and they’ll put your order inside.
Bob Yandow with Bob’s Farm Stand in Wethersfield is offering something he has never offered in the 40-plus years in business.
“We offer a delivery service in the immediate area, 10-mile radius. It’s basically free and we are offering curbside, people can call in their orders,” Yandow said.
The delivery service is $5 or free to those 65 years or older.
For curbside service, customers will pay with a credit card over the phone and when they arrived, they don’t even have to get out of their cars.
Yandow says sales of herbs and spring flowers have increased.
“We’ve sold more pansies this year than we did all of last year,” Yandow said.
In Bloomfield at Wade’s Farm Fresh, they’ve been offering pick up service for the past two weeks and the orders have been piling in.
They started with phone order, then moved to online orders until they recently had to put it on hold.
“Coming in at 100 a day. We’ve suspended those just so we can catch up so they can get the orders they need,” said Yvonne Gower, Wade’s Farm Fresh.
Wade’s Farm Fresh workers say they’re filling everyone’s order that was placed and they hope to start up again soon.
While being buys is good for the small businesses, they want everyone to know they’re here for their customers.
Bob’s Farm Stand says once they get vegetables in, they’ll continue with the delivery and curbside service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.