BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – While there is no limit on how many customers are allowed in grocery stores, some stores are taking it upon themselves to set some boundaries.
At the checkout line at the Stop & Shop in Bloomfield, shoppers might notice tape on the ground, marked six feet apart to show social distancing.
Other stores are doing the same, but some are now limiting customers.
Even on a Monday, grocery stores are seeing their fair share of foot traffic.
“People mostly avoiding each other, smiling, respectful, but maintaining that safe distance. I think we’re all very aware of that,” said Irene Killian, a shopper.
Irene Killian waited until Monday to stop at Whole Foods in Glastonbury because she didn’t want to deal with the weekend crowds.
“I would never come on a weekend. I know that yesterday and on Saturday, nope, I ran out on Friday as I had no fruits and no vegetables,” Killian said.
Whole Foods has decided to only allow 60 or less people in their stores at one time. They’re also sanitizing shopping carts and cleaning the store regularly.
“Seems like it’s starting to get busier, but you have to be careful with that because we don’t want a false sense of security and we fall back into an epidemic,” said George Kimball.
Stop & Shop added signs throughout the store asking customers to remain at a safe, social distance apart.
In a statement, they say they also “installed plexiglass guards at our registers and pharmacies to add additional protection for our associates and customers.”
“We were able to keep our distance and I like that they put those protectors in the checkout line, and it was all very pleasant,” Killian said.
A few grocery stores also have hand sanitizing wipes or spray so shoppers can clean their shopping carts.
