HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number of locations across the state are offering drive-up coronavirus testing, as long as patients have a doctor's note.
Drive-thru testing sites are present on hospital grounds at the following locations:
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bristol Hospital
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital (Torrington)
- Danbury Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital (Stafford Springs)
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital (New London)
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Mid-State Medical Center (Meriden)
- Stamford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital (Hartford)
- Saint Mary’s Hospital (Waterbury)
- Saint Vincent Hospital (Bridgeport)
- University of Connecticut Health Center (Farmington)
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
The University of Connecticut Health Center announced that it's now on the list. It starts at 10 a.m. on Monday.
There are a few rules potential patients have to follow in order to get tested.
First and foremost, they must make an appointment and have a valid order for testing from a doctor
Also, they must bring a valid license and make sure the vehicle they arrive in has windows that roll all the way down. The vehicle must also be lower than 8 feet in height.
Anyone displaying symptoms consistent with those of COVID-19, and are unable to get into contact with their primary care physician, they can reach out to one of the following hotlines:
- Hartford HealthCare Hotline: 860-972-8100
- Yale New Haven Health: 833-484-1200
- Bristol Hospital Coronavirus Info Line: 860-261-6855
- Stamford Health: 203-276-4111
For more information on COVID-19 in Connecticut, head to the state's website here.
