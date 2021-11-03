(WFSB) -- If you're trying to get an early start on holiday shopping, there are a few places you don't want to plan on going Thanksgiving Day.
Several major stores will be closed for the holiday.
People Magazine, which is owned by Channel 3’s parent company Meredith, compiled a list of stores that will be open, and which stores will be closed.
Stores confirmed to be closed on Thanksgiving:
• A.C. Moore
• Aldi
• Ashley Furniture
• Barnes & Noble
• Bath & Body Works
• Bed, Bath and Beyond
• Best Buy
• BJ's Wholesale Club
• Bloomingdale's
• Burlington Coat Factory
• Calvin Klein
• Century 21
• Costco
• Crate and Barrel
• Dick's Sporting Goods
• Forever 21
• Home Depot
• HomeGoods
• Homesense
• JCPPenney
• Kohl's
• Macy's
• Marshalls
• Petco
• PetSmart
• Publix
• REI
• Sierra
• Simon malls
• Sur La Table
• Target
• TJ Maxx
• T-Mobile
• Trader Joe's
• White House Black Market
• Walmart
Stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving (be sure to confirm with your local store for specific hours of operation):
• ACME
• Bass Pro Shops
• Big Lots
• Cabela's
• CVS
• Dollar General
• Family Dollar
• Five Below
• Gordmans
• Kroger
• Lilly Pulitzer
• Michaels
• Old Navy
• Ralphs
• Rite Aid
• Stop & Shop
• Vons
• Walgreens
• Whole Foods Market
To see more from People Magazine, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.