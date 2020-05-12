WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – As restaurants and businesses reopen, malls are beginning to announce timetables and plans to welcome shoppers back to stores.
As this is happening, some shoppers are a bit hesitant.
The malls and acres of parking have been barren landscapes since they closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Westfield Group, owners of the malls in Meriden and Trumbull, announced they’ll reopen on May 20 with modified hours and new practices.
Those practices include:
- Increased cleaning measures
- Monitor the number of shoppers
- More hand sanitizers
Some shoppers are concerned about people touching merchandise.
“What are you going to do with that, you know? Especially if somebody goes, tries something on, and doesn’t buy it,” said Jeff Ouellette.
Business expert, Professor Fed McKinney at Quinnipiac University says that most consumers aren’t ready to return to stores yet.
“We will only make matters worse if we go back to the stores, we see a spike in the disease, and we once again, we overwhelm state hospitals,” McKinney said.
Channel 3 reached out to Simon Properties, the owner of the Crystal Mall in Waterford, as well as Tanger Outlet at Foxwoods. Tanger Outlets released a statement saying, “We are closely monitoring the latest developments and are following the guidelines of local and national health organizations.”
