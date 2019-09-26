HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While certain new laws have been talked about a lot lately, there are several others that will be taking effect on Oct. 1.
A popular one at this point seems to be the state’s meal tax.
Some details are still being worked out, but the plan in place raises the sales tax on prepared foods by one percent, going from 6.35 percent to 7.35 percent on many prepared foods and individual servings.
See a full list of items included here.
Last week, the plan was revised, but the controversy continues. Republicans said while changes have been made, the law itself has not been changed and that could lead to problems with future taxing.
Democrats said a special session isn’t need just for this.
Another new law raises the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. This law applies to cigarettes, other tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes.
The state’s hourly minimum wage also goes up on Oct. 1 from $10.10 to $11. It’ll go up by another $1 every 11 months thereafter until it reaches $15 on June 1, 2023.
Other laws pertaining to ghost guns, safe gun storage at home, offshore wind energy, hemp production, and paid family and medical leave will also go into effect on Oct. 1.
For a complete list of new laws, click here.
