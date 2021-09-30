HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There are some new laws that will be going into effect on Friday, Oct. 1.

One of them has to do with people crossing the street.

The new pedestrian law will expand the circumstances where drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks that are not controlled by traffic signals or police officers.

Right now, the law says a driver must yield to a pedestrian, slowing or stopping as necessary, if the pedestrian has stepped off the curb or into a crosswalk.

Under the new law, a driver must “slow or stop as necessary if the pedestrian (1) is within any portion of the crosswalk; (2) steps to the curb at a crosswalk’s entrance and indicates intent to cross by raising a hand or arm to oncoming traffic; or (3) indicates intent to cross by moving any body part or extension of a body part into the crosswalk entrance, including a wheelchair, cane, walking stick, crutch, bicycle, electric bicycle, stroller, carriage, cart, or leashed or harnessed dog.”

Just like the existing law, drivers who do not yield at a crosswalk when required are subject to a $500 fine.

You can read the full bill here.

Another new law will mandate seat belts to be work by back seat adult passengers.

If pulled over, both the passenger and the driver would each get a $50 ticket.

Connecticut was among the first states to enact a front seatbelt law back in the mid-1980s, but had lagged behind the rest of the nation with the back seat.

Most states require all backseat passengers to buckle up.

Also, while recreational marijuana was legalized back in July, starting Oct. 1, medical marijuana patients can start growing plants at home.

Starting Friday, anyone with a medical card can grow their own plants, up to three mature and three immature plants at one time.

Read the full bill here.

There’s also going to be a new tax on miniature liquor bottles, more commonly known as “nips.”

The small containers will have a $0.05 surcharge. It’s not a bottle deposit.

Cities and towns will use the money to reduce waste and litter.

You can see other laws that go into effect on Oct. 1 by clicking here.