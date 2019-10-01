HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several state laws take effect on Tuesday.
One includes the controversial prepared meals tax.
The plan in place raises the sales tax on prepared foods by one percent. It goes from 6.35 percent to 7.35 percent on many prepared foods and individual servings.
See a full list of items included here.
The plan was recently revised, but the controversy continues. Republicans said while changes have been made, the law itself has not been changed and that could lead to problems with future taxing. They pulled for a special session.
Democrats, however, said a special session wasn’t needed.
Digital services in the state now cost more. It went from 1 percent to 6.35 percent, the state's standard sales tax rate. Streaming services like movies, audiobooks, podcasts and greeting cards are also included.
"I think it’s crazy. It’s unnecessary," said Katie Hansen of Rocky Hill. "Digital downloads are supposed to be easy. And free. But that’s ridiculous."
Another new law raises the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. This law applies to cigarettes, other tobacco products, and electronic cigarettes.
It also includes a ban on smoking on childcare center and school grounds.
The state’s hourly minimum wage also goes up on Tuesday from $10.10 to $11. It’ll go up by another $1 every 11 months until it reaches $15 on June 1, 2023.
"I think it’s good in some aspects, but bad in others because the prices for everything else is gonna go up so we are getting more money but in reality we are really not. Because we are paying more now," Hansen said.
Other laws pertaining to ghost guns, safe gun storage at home, offshore wind energy, hemp production, and paid family and medical leave will also go into effect on Oct. 1.
For a complete list of new laws, click here.
(1) comment
YAY!
Leta all vote for tax and spend liberal Democrats!
They're for the little guy. The workin' man.
Ask yourselves what value do they really add?
