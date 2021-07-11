NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Several roadways have reopened after Norwalk Police concluded an investigation Sunday night.
Police haven't given any specifics as of yet as to what they're investigating.
Investigators had been on scene since around 6 p.m.
Stuart Avenue, Stevens Street, Magnolia Avenue, and Maple Street were shut down for most of the evening, but were reopened around 11 that night.
Authorities are expected to provide an update Monday morning.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.