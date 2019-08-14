PHILADELPHIA, PA (WFSB) -- Six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Three of the officers were taken to Temple University Hospital and the other three were brought to Einstein Medical Center
During a press conference, Chief Richard Ross Jr. said the officers suffered gunshot wounds to various parts of their body and are all in stable condition.
One officer suffered a graze wound to the head.
Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
A male shooter remains inside the property and is continuing to shoot at officers.
When officers initially arrived on scene, they had to escape through windows and doors to avoid being shot.
Ross Jr. said there are potential hostage situations they are working to figure out, but could not comment more.
There are two officers inside the house where the shooter is, but the chief would not say if the hostages are in fact the officers.
Officers on scene are attempting to contact the man inside the home, but he refuses to communicate with them.
Several people were taken into custody earlier, but it isn't known if they were charged or how they may have been connected to this incident.
Ross Jr. said there is a huge concern for the people in the neighborhood while the gunfire continues.
At this time, there is no indication the suspect is going to surrender.
The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple University Hospital.
Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
