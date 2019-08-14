PHILADELPHIA, PA (WFSB) -- At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot in the Nicetown-Tioga section and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
According to CBS Philly, the officers were taken to Temple University Hospital.
Police would only say several officers were injured, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received— Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019
Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.
A male shooter remains inside the property.
The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple University Hospital.
